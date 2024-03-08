Video Ad Feedback
'That's true': GOP Senator seen agreeing with Biden during SOTU address
During the State of the Union address, Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) was seen seemingly mouthing the words "that's true" in agreement with President Joe Biden's bipartisan border deal.
