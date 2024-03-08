Video Ad Feedback
Hear Biden's message to the Israeli government about humanitarian aid in Gaza
President Joe Biden spoke on the devastation in Gaza in his State of the Union address and called on Israel to bring more humanitarian aid into the region.
President Biden's 2024 State of the Union address 6 videos
Marjorie Taylor Greene interrupts Biden, demanding he name Laken Riley in speech
'That's true': GOP Senator seen agreeing with Biden during SOTU address
Alyssa Farah Griffin reacts to the staging of the GOP response
Biden kicks off speech with a stern message to Putin
'Not a big thing': Pelosi defends Biden's use of the word 'illegal' to describe migrant
