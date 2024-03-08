Video Ad Feedback
Hear Republicans' reaction to Santos announcing he's running for Congress again
Republican lawmakers reacted to former GOP Rep. George Santos' announcement that he's running for Congress again after being expelled from the House last year and is now facing federal charges. Naysa Woomer, former communication director for Santos, joins CNN's Jake Tapper to discuss.
Politics of the Day 17 videos
GOP senator says 'that's true' in agreement with Biden while Republicans booed
Alyssa Farah Griffin reacts to the staging of the GOP response
'Not a big thing': Pelosi defends Biden's use of the word 'illegal' to describe migrant
Hear Biden's message to the Israeli government about humanitarian aid in Gaza
Lawmakers say bill that could ban TikTok wouldn't violate free speech. Hear why
Why Biden's guest list is key for his State of the Union speech
See Biden's reaction to fictional presidents' advice
Axelrod says this is what Biden needs to do during his State of the Union speech to appeal to voters
Haberman: This is what worries Trump's camp today
Charles Barkley responds to criticism about Trump mug shot comments