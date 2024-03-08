Video Ad Feedback
'Don't repeat this': Biden's remark about Netanyahu caught on hot mic
After the State of the Union speech, President Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic expressing frustration with how Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is conducting Israel's war with Hamas amid mounting civilian casualties.
01:06 - Source: CNN
