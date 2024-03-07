Video Ad Feedback
See Biden's reaction to fictional presidents' advice
President Joe Biden spoke with actors Morgan Freeman, Bill Pullman, Tony Goldwyn, Geena Davis, and Michael Douglas, who all played fictional presidents in movies and TV shows, before his State of the Union speech.
00:54 - Source: CNN
