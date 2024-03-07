Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: This is what worries Trump's camp today
New York Times reporter and CNN senior political analyst Maggie Haberman tells CNN's Kaitlan Collins about the fundraising obstacles former President Trump is confronting in his campaign.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Hear Haley's message to Trump as she ends campaign
Lindsey Graham breaks down the 'key' to getting Haley voters to support Trump
Why this Texas voter was still undecided an hour before polls closed
Hear why Phillip says Trump 'probably not getting the information he needs to get'
Tapper asks Warren about Gaza's effect on Biden votes
Reporter breaks down the new charges against Menendez
How Sinema's announcement could impact Kari Lake's campaign
Brownstein says this makes Trump a different candidate than he was in 2016
George Conway: The key thing SCOTUS didn't say in their opinion
New selfie shows Chesebro posing with conspiracy theorist at January 6th Capitol riot
