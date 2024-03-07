Gallagher Krishnamoorthi tiktok lead vpx
Lawmakers say bill that could ban TikTok wouldn't violate free speech. Hear why
The Lead
A House committee panel advanced a bipartisan bill that could lead to a nationwide ban on TikTok on all electronic devices if the company doesn't sever ties with China. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), co-authors of the bill, join CNN's Jake Tapper to discuss.
Politics of the Day 18 videos
Now playing
Morgan Freeman Bill Pullman movie presidents video thumbnail split
See Biden's reaction to fictional presidents' advice
Now playing
axelrod vpx
Axelrod says this is what Biden needs to do during his State of the Union speech to appeal to voters
Now playing
maggie haberman
Haberman: This is what worries Trump's camp today
Now playing
Charles Barkley
Charles Barkley responds to criticism about Trump mug shot comments
Now playing
Kate Cox vpx
'Really crushing': Woman denied abortion in Texas describes legal hurdles
Now playing
mcconnell vpx still
McConnell pressed on endorsing Trump despite strained relationship
Now playing
marquez voters
Biden isn't motivating some Arizona Democrats. Here's what is
Now playing
Kari Lave & Nikki Haley split vpx
Hear what Senate hopeful Kari Lake said about Nikki Haley
Now playing
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, left, listens while U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media while arriving to a Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Trump last week intended to reverse sanctions imposed on two Chinese shipping companies accused of violating North Korea trade prohibitions, until officials in his administration persuaded him to back off and then devised a misleading explanation of his vague tweet announcing the move. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Mitch McConnell releases statement endorsing Trump
Now playing
graham still vpx
Hear Haley's message to Trump as she ends campaign