Video Ad Feedback
Why Biden's guest list is key for his State of the Union speech
When a president invites someone to attend their State of the Union speech, they're often trying to send a message about their beliefs and how they plan to govern. CNN's Arlette Saenz breaks down who is on President Joe Biden's guest list -- and why.
01:11 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 18 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Why Biden's guest list is key for his State of the Union speech
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Biden's reaction to fictional presidents' advice
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Axelrod says this is what Biden needs to do during his State of the Union speech to appeal to voters
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: This is what worries Trump's camp today
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Charles Barkley responds to criticism about Trump mug shot comments
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Really crushing': Woman denied abortion in Texas describes legal hurdles
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
McConnell pressed on endorsing Trump despite strained relationship
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Biden isn't motivating some Arizona Democrats. Here's what is
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Senate hopeful Kari Lake said about Nikki Haley
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Mitch McConnell releases statement endorsing Trump
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Haley's message to Trump as she ends campaign
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN