U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol's House Chamber March 01, 2022 in Washington, DC. During his first State of the Union address Biden spoke on his administration's efforts to lead a global response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, efforts to curb inflation and bringing the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Video Ad Feedback
Why Biden's guest list is key for his State of the Union speech
When a president invites someone to attend their State of the Union speech, they're often trying to send a message about their beliefs and how they plan to govern. CNN's Arlette Saenz breaks down who is on President Joe Biden's guest list -- and why.
01:11 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 18 videos
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol's House Chamber March 01, 2022 in Washington, DC. During his first State of the Union address Biden spoke on his administration's efforts to lead a global response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, efforts to curb inflation and bringing the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Video Ad Feedback
Why Biden's guest list is key for his State of the Union speech
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Morgan Freeman Bill Pullman movie presidents video thumbnail split
Video Ad Feedback
See Biden's reaction to fictional presidents' advice
00:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
axelrod vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Axelrod says this is what Biden needs to do during his State of the Union speech to appeal to voters
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
maggie haberman
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: This is what worries Trump's camp today
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Charles Barkley
Video Ad Feedback
Charles Barkley responds to criticism about Trump mug shot comments
03:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kate Cox vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Really crushing': Woman denied abortion in Texas describes legal hurdles
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mcconnell vpx still
Video Ad Feedback
McConnell pressed on endorsing Trump despite strained relationship
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marquez voters
Video Ad Feedback
Biden isn't motivating some Arizona Democrats. Here's what is
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kari Lave & Nikki Haley split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Senate hopeful Kari Lake said about Nikki Haley
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, left, listens while U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media while arriving to a Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Trump last week intended to reverse sanctions imposed on two Chinese shipping companies accused of violating North Korea trade prohibitions, until officials in his administration persuaded him to back off and then devised a misleading explanation of his vague tweet announcing the move. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Video Ad Feedback
Mitch McConnell releases statement endorsing Trump
03:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
graham still vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Haley's message to Trump as she ends campaign
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN