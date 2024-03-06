Video Ad Feedback
'I'll take the mean tweets': Swing state voter explains why she will still vote for Trump
CNN's Gary Tuchman speaks to voters in the swing state of Wisconsin about where they stand with their support for President Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Nikki Haley.
03:52 - Source: CNN
Best of Super Tuesday 8 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'I'll take the mean tweets': Swing state voter explains why she will still vote for Trump
03:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Does Nikki Haley still have a shot? See what these voters think
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Lindsey Graham breaks down the 'key' to getting Haley voters to support Trump
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Fact checking Trump's remarks following projected GOP primary wins
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why this Texas voter was still undecided an hour before polls closed
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why Phillip says Trump 'probably not getting the information he needs to get'
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tapper asks Warren about Gaza's effect on Biden votes
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
She voted for Trump twice. Hear why she doesn't want to do it again
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN