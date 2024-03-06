Video Ad Feedback
'Greatest hits of many of his falsehoods': Foreman fact checks Trump's speech tonight
CNN's Tom Foreman fact checks former President Donald Trump's remarks following his projected victories in at least 11 Super Tuesday states.
03:13 - Source: CNN
Best of Super Tuesday 7 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'Greatest hits of many of his falsehoods': Foreman fact checks Trump's speech tonight
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Does Nikki Haley still have a shot? See what these voters think
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Lindsey Graham breaks down the 'key' to getting Haley voters to support Trump
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why this Texas voter was still undecided an hour before polls closed
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why Phillip says Trump 'probably not getting the information he needs to get'
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tapper asks Warren about Gaza's effect on Biden votes
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear who Haley supporters would vote for 'with a mouth full of vomit' in a Biden-Trump rematch
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN