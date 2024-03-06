mcconnell vpx still
McConnell pressed on endorsing Trump despite strained relationship
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) spoke to reporters after his announcement that he is endorsing former President Donald Trump's run for president in 2024.
nikki haley trump split 03 06 2024
Hear Haley's message to Trump as she ends campaign
graham still vpx
Lindsey Graham breaks down the 'key' to getting Haley voters to support Trump
Why this Texas voter was still undecided an hour before polls closed
abby phillip trump split super tuesday
Hear why Phillip says Trump 'probably not getting the information he needs to get'
Elizabeth Warren
Tapper asks Warren about Gaza's effect on Biden votes
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 11: Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) speaks during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee hearing on January 11, 2024 in Washington, DC. The hearing examined legislative solutions and public education for stopping the flow of fentanyl into and throughout the United States. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
Reporter breaks down the new charges against Menendez
sinema lake split vpx video
How Sinema's announcement could impact Kari Lake's campaign
trump
Brownstein says this makes Trump a different candidate than he was in 2016
conway
George Conway: The key thing SCOTUS didn't say in their opinion
kenneth chesebro jan 6 2
New selfie shows Chesebro posing with conspiracy theorist at January 6th Capitol riot
