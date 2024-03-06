Video Ad Feedback
Hear from the Democrat who beat Joe Biden in a primary
President Joe Biden was handed his first defeat in a 2024 Democratic presidential primary by Jason Palmer, a little-known candidate who won the American Samoa Democratic nominating contest.
