Correspondent on why SCOTUS decision is 'enormous' win for Trump

The Supreme Court has ruled that former President Donald Trump should appear on the ballot in Colorado in a decision that follows months of debate over whether the frontrunner for the GOP nomination violated the "insurrectionist clause" included in the 14th Amendment. CNN's Paula Reid reports.
