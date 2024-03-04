luttig trump split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Retired federal judge blasts Supreme Court ruling
The Lead
CNN's Jake Tapper talks to retired federal Judge J. Michael Luttig about the Supreme Court's ruling that former President Donald Trump should appear on the ballot in Colorado, a ruling that Judge Luttig predicted would go differently.
02:26 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
luttig trump split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Retired federal judge blasts Supreme Court ruling
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Schneider vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Correspondent on why SCOTUS decision is 'enormous' win for Trump
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nikki Haley SOT vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Nikki Haley says she'll continue to fight as long as race is 'competitive'
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 23: Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks during a Get Out The Vote rally at Winthrop University on February 23, 2024 in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Former President Trump is campaigning in South Carolina ahead of the state's Republican presidential primary on February 24. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
See the ways Trump's campaign is trying to save money for the general election
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Edmund Pettus Bridge during an event to commemorate the 59th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday" in Selma, Alabama, on March 3, 2024. On March 7, 1965, civil rights marchers crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge and clashed with state police who used batons and tear gas to disperse the protesters. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Cheers erupt when Harris calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump Marc Morial Split for video
Video Ad Feedback
Trump says GOP candidate is MLK Jr. 'on steroids'. Hear National Urban League president's reaction
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mayorkas SOTU vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Couldn't be more wrong': Mayorkas reacts to Gov. Abbott's criticism of Biden
02:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VJ_CLIP 4_V1
Video Ad Feedback
Van Jones was 'prepared to have a big conflict' with conservative politician. Then he was surprised
02:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SE Cupp and Donald Trump
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp explains what she says is a 'huge warning sign for Donald Trump'
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
John Dean
Video Ad Feedback
Will Trump's legal strategy work? Hear what John Dean thinks
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FOA Memphis Mayor Blackwell intv
Video Ad Feedback
Mayor describes talking to gang leaders in effort to curb crime
04:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fani willis fulton county hearing vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Former district attorney predicts outcome of hearing to disqualify Willis from Georgia case
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Trump haley video thumbnail split 03 01 2024
Video Ad Feedback
Trump suggested a possible abortion ban on Fox. See Haley's response