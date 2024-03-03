Video Ad Feedback
Former Presidential Candidate Scott Walker: "I don't see any path for Nikki Haley"
Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, Michigan State Senate Majority Whip Mallory McMorrow, Republican Strategist Doug Heye and CNN Political Commentator Karen Finney join CNN's Dana Bash to discuss the countdown to Super Tuesday and the state of the 2024 presidential race.
