Former judge predicts what will happen after trial date is set in classified docs case
Judge Aileen Cannon didn't announce a new trial date in Donald Trump's classified documents case, but she asked questions about the prospect of holding a trial close to Election Day with the former president likely on the ballot. Former Florida Judge Jeff Swartz weighs in.
Politics of the Day 18 videos
Here's why Bernie Sanders thinks Biden can win over Democratic voters
Biden delivers message directly to Trump about the border. Hear what he said
'Classless': Ex-McConnell aide slams Sen. Josh Hawley
Sen. Romney was asked if he'll vote for Trump over Biden. Hear his response
'It's pathetic': Senior voter on Biden's age
Reporter breaks down Trump's next moves after Illinois ruling
Fact-checker says this line from Trump's border speech 'conjured out of thin air'
Hear the conditions judge placed on Trump in paying for his civil fraud trial judgment
See what Trump posted on social media in response to SCOTUS decision
See what McConnell said on Senate floor after announcement
CNN reporter was in the room as SCOTUS heard challenges to bump stock ban. Here are her takeaways
This is what Hunter Biden said in his opening statement behind closed doors
Abby Phillip on why Nikki Haley is staying in the race
