SE Cupp: The issue that will continue to haunt Republicans
In this week's episode of "Unfiltered," SE Cupp looks at how the recent Alabama Supreme Court decision on embryos is out of step with public opinion and argues, "Overturning Roe, and all of the fallout that came from it, will continue to haunt Republicans, and at the worst possible time -- in an election year. But don't tell them -- they seem determined to become utterly irrelevant."
