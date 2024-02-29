Video Ad Feedback
Fact-checker says this line from Trump's border speech 'conjured out of thin air'
CNN's Daniel Dale fact-checks former President Donald Trump's speech during which he harshly criticized President Joe Biden's handling of the border.
02:13 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Fact-checker says this line from Trump's border speech 'conjured out of thin air'
02:13
Sen. Romney was asked if he'll vote for Trump over Biden. Hear his response
02:24
Reporter breaks down Trump's next moves after Illinois ruling
01:21
Hear the conditions judge placed on Trump in paying for his civil fraud trial judgment
01:57
See what Trump posted on social media in response to SCOTUS decision
01:40
See what McConnell said on Senate floor after announcement
01:33
CNN reporter was in the room as SCOTUS heard challenges to bump stock ban. Here are her takeaways
02:15
This is what Hunter Biden said in his opening statement behind closed doors
02:19
Abby Phillip on why Nikki Haley is staying in the race
01:22
John King explains 'irreparable' damage to Biden's campaign
01:52
Haley slams RNC as a 'legal slush fund' for Trump
01:12
'Stunningly reckless': Tapper on Fani Willis and Nathan Wade
03:04
'It's classified': Biden addresses Taylor Swift endorsement rumors
01:40
Why Monica Lewinsky is the new face of a major fashion brand
02:39
Hear how a deepfake Biden robocall became a magicians most famous illusion
03:21
