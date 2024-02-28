Video Ad Feedback
Hear Hunter Biden's opening statement at deposition
CNN's Paula Reid reads Hunter Biden's opening statement in his closed-door depositions today before the House Oversight and Judiciary committees as part of the House Republicans' impeachment inquiry into his father, President Joe Biden.
02:19 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Hunter Biden's opening statement at deposition
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Abby Phillip on why Nikki Haley is staying in the race
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
John King explains 'irreparable' damage to Biden's campaign
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haley slams RNC as a 'legal slush fund' for Trump
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Stunningly reckless': Tapper on Fani Willis and Nathan Wade
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It's classified': Biden addresses Taylor Swift endorsement rumors
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why Monica Lewinsky is the new face of a major fashion brand
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how a deepfake Biden robocall became a magicians most famous illusion
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Don't line up': Reporter breaks down findings from Chesebro's tweets
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN analyst reacts to Trump's latest tactic to avoid trial
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Why is Nikki Haley still in this race?': Tapper presses Haley advocate about campaign
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump aide: Haley's South Carolina numbers are a 'five alarm fire' for Trump campaign
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why Haley's speech gave this Michigan voter a 'spark of hope'
06:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I don't think Tim Scott is subjugating himself': Cornish on Tim Scott opting to back Trump
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Some in crowd boo Lindsey Graham at Trump victory speech event
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN