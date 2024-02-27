Video Ad Feedback
Why Monica Lewinsky is the new face of a major fashion brand
Activist Monica Lewinsky has joined the women's clothing brand Reformation as the face of its new campaign aimed at encouraging women to vote in the 2024 election. Washington Post Opinion Columnist Catherine Rampell joins CNN's Abby Phillip to discuss.
02:39 - Source: CNN
