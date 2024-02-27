Video Ad Feedback
Hear how a deepfake Biden robocall became a magicians most famous illusion
CNN's Kyung Lah investigates on a deepfake phone call of President Biden that was sent to 20,000 New Hampshire residents right before the primary and the impact AI could have on elections in the future.
03:21 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how a deepfake Biden robocall became a magicians most famous illusion
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Don't line up': Reporter breaks down findings from Chesebro's tweets
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN analyst reacts to Trump's latest tactic to avoid trial
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Some Democrats want to use Michigan primary to put Biden on notice
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Axelrod says that to reach voters, Biden must confront Trump in a 'colloquial' way
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Why is Nikki Haley still in this race?': Tapper presses Haley advocate about campaign
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump aide: Haley's South Carolina numbers are a 'five alarm fire' for Trump campaign
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why Haley's speech gave this Michigan voter a 'spark of hope'
06:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I don't think Tim Scott is subjugating himself': Cornish on Tim Scott opting to back Trump
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Some in crowd boo Lindsey Graham at Trump victory speech event
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Voter says he's supporting Trump despite Trump's indictments. Hear why
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump calls Biden a racist in speech to Black voters. Hear Abby Phillip's response
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump speaks out about IVF but stays silent on abortion. Reporter has theory why
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'With all due respect ... what?': CNN anchor reacts to Tuberville's comments on embryo ruling
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN