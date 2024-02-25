Video Ad Feedback
Jake Sullivan: Negotiators have agreed on outline of Israel-Hamas hostage deal
In an interview with CNN's Dana Bash, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan confirms negotiators from the US, Israel, Qatar and Egypt met in Paris and have agreed to what a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas should look like.
01:46 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Jake Sullivan: Negotiators have agreed on outline of Israel-Hamas hostage deal
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Why is Nikki Haley still in this race?': Tapper presses Haley advocate about campaign
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump aide: Haley's South Carolina numbers are a 'five alarm fire' for Trump campaign
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why Haley's speech gave this Michigan voter a 'spark of hope'
06:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I don't think Tim Scott is subjugating himself': Cornish on Tim Scott opting to back Trump
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Some in crowd boo Lindsey Graham at Trump victory speech event
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Voter says he's supporting Trump despite Trump's indictments. Hear why
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump calls Biden a racist in speech to Black voters. Hear Abby Phillip's response
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump speaks out about IVF but stays silent on abortion. Reporter has theory why
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'With all due respect ... what?': CNN anchor reacts to Tuberville's comments on embryo ruling
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
GOP consultant: 'I don't understand what Haley's endgame is'
05:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear who was, and wasn't, at the unofficial 'veepstakes' for potential Trump VP
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Venture capitalist: Trump's fraud judgment 'a weaponization of government'
06:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
From the classroom to the polls: Hear from South Carolina students ahead of GOP primary
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN