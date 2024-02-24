trump voter rock hill sc split
Voter says he's supporting Trump despite Trump's indictments. Hear why
CNN's Boris Sanchez speaks with a voter in South Carolina who explains his decision to support former President Donald Trump.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
trump voter rock hill sc split
Voter says he's supporting Trump despite Trump's indictments. Hear why
01:24
Donald Trump Abby Phillip Split February 23 2024 for video
Trump calls Biden a racist in speech to Black voters. Hear Abby Phillip's response
04:13
ROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 23: Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks during a Get Out The Vote rally at Winthrop University on February 23, 2024 in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Former President Trump is campaigning in South Carolina ahead of the state's Republican presidential primary on February 24. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Trump speaks out about IVF but stays silent on abortion. Reporter has theory why
01:40
tuberville
'With all due respect ... what?': CNN anchor reacts to Tuberville's comments on embryo ruling
02:05
SMR Urban Haley split
GOP consultant: 'I don't understand what Haley's endgame is'
05:29
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 27: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump stands on stage during a campaign event at Big League Dreams Las Vegas on January 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump is campaigning in Nevada ahead of the state's Republican presidential caucuses on February 8. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Hear who was, and wasn't, at the unofficial 'veepstakes' for potential Trump VP
03:05
SMR Joe Lonsdale
Venture capitalist: Trump's fraud judgment 'a weaponization of government'
06:13
south carolina students gop primary tuchman vpx
From the classroom to the polls: Hear from South Carolina students ahead of GOP primary
03:33
Jack Posobiec
Far-right speaker tells CPAC attendees that his goal is to 'overthrow' democracy
01:51
fbi ex informant re-arrested
Honig: Re-arresting FBI ex-informant highlights how 'terrified' prosecutors are
03:01
Mike Lindell Robert Zeidman split
Hear why man who debunked Mike Lindell's false claims says it was worth it
01:30
haley lead
Hear whether Haley agrees with the Alabama Supreme Court ruling
02:42
ken buck vpx
GOP lawmaker says Republicans were warned about FBI informant's credibility
01:47
BLACK VOTER
See how RFK Jr. is winning over Black voters from Democrats
03:30
haley kc
'I was upset': Charles Barkley questions Haley on 'racist country' remark