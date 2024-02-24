Video Ad Feedback
Voter says he's supporting Trump despite Trump's indictments. Hear why
CNN's Boris Sanchez speaks with a voter in South Carolina who explains his decision to support former President Donald Trump.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Voter says he's supporting Trump despite Trump's indictments. Hear why
Trump calls Biden a racist in speech to Black voters. Hear Abby Phillip's response
Trump speaks out about IVF but stays silent on abortion. Reporter has theory why
'With all due respect ... what?': CNN anchor reacts to Tuberville's comments on embryo ruling
GOP consultant: 'I don't understand what Haley's endgame is'
Hear who was, and wasn't, at the unofficial 'veepstakes' for potential Trump VP
Venture capitalist: Trump's fraud judgment 'a weaponization of government'
From the classroom to the polls: Hear from South Carolina students ahead of GOP primary
Far-right speaker tells CPAC attendees that his goal is to 'overthrow' democracy
Honig: Re-arresting FBI ex-informant highlights how 'terrified' prosecutors are
Hear why man who debunked Mike Lindell's false claims says it was worth it
Hear whether Haley agrees with the Alabama Supreme Court ruling
GOP lawmaker says Republicans were warned about FBI informant's credibility
See how RFK Jr. is winning over Black voters from Democrats
'I was upset': Charles Barkley questions Haley on 'racist country' remark