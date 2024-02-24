Video Ad Feedback
Trump speaks out about IVF but stays silent on abortion. Reporter has theory why
Former President Donald Trump said he supports women having access to in vitro fertilization in response to the Alabama Supreme Court's IVF ruling. CNN's Kristin Holmes explains how Trump is trying to walk a fine line about reproductive rights issues.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Honig: Re-arresting FBI ex-informant highlights how 'terrified' prosecutors are
Far-right speaker tells CPAC attendees that his goal is to 'overthrow' democracy
Hear why man who debunked Mike Lindell's false claims says it was worth it
Hear whether Haley agrees with the Alabama Supreme Court ruling
GOP lawmaker says Republicans were warned about FBI informant's credibility
See how RFK Jr. is winning over Black voters from Democrats
'I was upset': Charles Barkley questions Haley on 'racist country' remark
A defiant Jim Jordan doubles down on allegations against the Bidens
Here's what may happen if Trump can't pay massive civil fraud fine
See how Haley responded when asked if frozen embryos are children
'Scrambling': Conservative commentator reacts to Biden's potential executive order
'Anti-American crap': Former GOP congressman calls out Trump's Navalny comments
'Pulled out of thin air': Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump's claim about Ukraine
