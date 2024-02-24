SMR Biden TikToks
Video Ad Feedback
Smerconish: Biden's 'minimalist' campaign raises questions
Smerconish
"There's no way Biden's minimalist mode of campaigning, that which might have been appropriate amidst a pandemic in 2020, is going to escape scrutiny in 2024," says CNN's Michael Smerconish - including among Democrats and anti-Trumpers.
06:32 - Source: CNN
