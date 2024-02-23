Video Ad Feedback
Mike Lindell bet anyone who could debunk him $5M. This man did it and now he wants his money
CNN's Jim Sciutto speaks with Robert Zeidman, the man who was awarded $5 million for taking MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell up on his offer to pay that amount to anyone who could debunk his claims about the 2020 presidential election.
01:30 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Mike Lindell bet anyone who could debunk him $5M. This man did it and now he wants his money
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear whether Haley agrees with the Alabama Supreme Court ruling
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
GOP lawmaker says Republicans were warned about FBI informant's credibility
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See how RFK Jr. is winning over Black voters from Democrats
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I was upset': Charles Barkley questions Haley on 'racist country' remark
04:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A defiant Jim Jordan doubles down on allegations against the Bidens
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Here's what may happen if Trump can't pay massive civil fraud fine
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See how Haley responded when asked if frozen embryos are children
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Scrambling': Conservative commentator reacts to Biden's potential executive order
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Anti-American crap': Former GOP congressman calls out Trump's Navalny comments
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Pulled out of thin air': Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump's claim about Ukraine
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear women voters in South Carolina talk Trump, Haley and primary
05:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Governor Kemp: This is what I told Special Counsel Jack Smith
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Bombshell reporting': Retired lt. colonel reacts to new detail in indicted ex-FBI informant case
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN