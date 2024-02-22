Video Ad Feedback
'They need proof': Black voter explains why he supports RFK Jr.
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is drawing attention after aiming to win over Black voters from Democrats in the White House run for the presidency. CNN's Eva McKend has the report.
03:30 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 14 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'They need proof': Black voter explains why he supports RFK Jr.
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Over 27 million California residents are under flood watches. CNN meteorologist explains
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See permission slip needed for some Miami students to read book by Black author
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video: Perform kitchen miracles with these tips backed by science
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows surgeons remotely controlling robot to perform simulated surgery in space
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment family of fallen firefighter hears his heart inside man he saved
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why customers are fighting over a $50 cup
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Man springs into action after seeing an unaccompanied toddler on roof
01:18
Now playing- Source: WJAR
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Travis Kelce said about Taylor Swift ahead of Super Bowl
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
California agrees to $2B settlement for pandemic learning loss
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Emergency evacuations in place across parts of Southern California
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Evangelicals explain differences between some White and non-white evangelicals
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Awkward' and 'uncomfortable': Dad whose son died by suicide reacts to Zuckerberg's apology
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter goes inside a 'chimp school' in Sierra Leone
00:33
Now playing- Source: CNN