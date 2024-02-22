haley lead
'Alabama needs to go back and look at the law': Haley on state's IVF ruling
The Lead
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley joins CNN's Jake Tapper to discuss her comments she made about Alabama's Supreme Court ruling and whether she agrees with it or not.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
ken buck vpx
GOP lawmaker says Republicans were warned about FBI informant's credibility
01:47
BLACK VOTER
See how RFK Jr. is winning over Black voters from Democrats
03:30
haley kc
'I was upset': Charles Barkley questions Haley on 'racist country' remark
04:10
Jim Jordan
A defiant Jim Jordan doubles down on allegations against the Bidens
02:55
Letitia James
Here's what may happen if Trump can't pay massive civil fraud fine
01:21
nikki haley frozen embryo nbc news
See how Haley responded when asked if frozen embryos are children
00:45
US President Joe Biden, left, and former President Donald Trump.
'Scrambling': Conservative commentator reacts to Biden's potential executive order
00:55
joe walsh lcl 02202024
'Anti-American crap': Former GOP congressman calls out Trump's Navalny comments
01:25
TRUMP DALE
'Pulled out of thin air': Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump's claim about Ukraine
01:15
South Carolina Republican women voters Kaye pkg
Hear women voters in South Carolina talk Trump, Haley and primary
05:38
kemp vpx
Governor Kemp: This is what I told Special Counsel Jack Smith
01:24
alexander vindman tsr vpx
'Bombshell reporting': Retired lt. colonel reacts to new detail in indicted ex-FBI informant case
02:10
nikki haley emotional vpx
Haley gets emotional during speech discussing her husband, whom Trump mocked
01:12
kevin o'leary lcl 02192024
