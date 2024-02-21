Video Ad Feedback
'Pulled out of thin air': Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump's claim about Ukraine
CNN's Daniel Dale fact-checks false and misleading claims from Donald Trump's town hall on the total wartime aid to Ukraine.
01:15 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 14 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'Pulled out of thin air': Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump's claim about Ukraine
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear women voters in South Carolina talk Trump, Haley and primary
05:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Governor Kemp: This is what I told Special Counsel Jack Smith
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Bombshell reporting': Retired lt. colonel reacts to new detail in indicted ex-FBI informant case
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haley gets emotional during speech discussing her husband, whom Trump mocked
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Shark Tank' star says Trump engaged in regular behavior for real estate development
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Belief in the Taylor Swift election conspiracy theory, by the numbers
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what the winery host remembers from Willis and top prosecutor's visit
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Comedian makes unconventional offer to SCOTUS justice
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Manchin: Why I won't endorse Biden right now
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Something is clearly going awry': Enten on members leaving the House
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Charlamagne tha God on why Biden is 'uninspiring'
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cohen shares why he thinks Putin will take advantage of Trump's legal battles
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why Cheney calls some GOP the 'Putin-wing of the Republican Party'
03:56
Now playing- Source: CNN