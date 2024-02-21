Video Ad Feedback
A defiant Jim Jordan doubles down on allegations against the Bidens
CNN's Manu Raju asks Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) about the former FBI informant who has been charged with lying about the Bidens' dealings in Ukraine and who has been a central component of the House GOP's impeachment investigation into President Biden.
A defiant Jim Jordan doubles down on allegations against the Bidens
