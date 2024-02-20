Video Ad Feedback
Hear what the winery host remembers from Willis and top prosecutor's visit
A wine tasting host corroborated part of Fani Willis' testimony. Stan Brody, who hosted Willis and prosecutor Nathan Wade in Napa Valley, says Willis paid for a wine tasting and two bottles of wine with $400 in cash. Defense attorneys representing former President Donald Trump and other defendants want to disqualify Willis from the Georgia election subversion case. They argued that Willis financially benefited from her relationship with Wade.
01:38 - Source: CNN
