screengrab oliver thomas
Comedian makes unconventional offer to SCOTUS justice
Republican Strategist Joseph Pinion and Rolling Stone Columnist Jay Michaelson join CNN's Abby Phillip to talk about recent late night shows as the hosts go after Donald Trump and Justice Clarence Thomas.
harry enten 02192024
'Something is clearly going awry': Enten on members leaving the House
charlamagne biden unspiring vpx
Charlamagne tha God on why Biden is 'uninspiring'
Micheal Cohen
Cohen shares why he thinks Putin will take advantage of Trump's legal battles
cheney sotu vpx
Hear why Cheney calls some GOP the 'Putin-wing of the Republican Party'
EAGLE PASS, TEXAS - JANUARY 12: National Guard soldiers stand guard on the banks of the Rio Grande river at Shelby Park on January 12, 2024 in Eagle Pass, Texas. The Texas National Guard continues its blockade and surveillance of Shelby Park in an effort to deter illegal immigration. The Department of Justice has accused the Texas National Guard of blocking Border Patrol agents from carrying out their duties along the river. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Texas gov. announces plans to build 80-acre base in Eagle Pass
tim scott sotu
Tapper pushes back on Tim Scott's claim Biden is 'dragging his feet' in Ukraine
NEWTON, IOWA - JANUARY 06: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event on January 06, 2024 in Newton, Iowa. President Trump is campaigning across cities in Iowa in the lead up to the January 15 caucus for Iowa Republicans to select their party's nominee for the 2024 presidential race. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Hear how much money Trump has right now and why it matters
SMR Fani on the stand
Elie Honig untangles Trump's legal mess
Tapper Kushner bin Salman SPLIT for video
'Yes Jared, we're still doing this': Tapper reacts to Kushner's comments about Saudi crown prince
SMR Neil Newhouse
How might Trump convictions impact voters?
mayorkas amanpour split
Mayorkas speaks out for the first time after impeachment vote
SMR Kamarck split
Can parties change Presidential candidates?
Trump
Trump reacts after judge orders him and companies to pay $355 million
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 15: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a pre-trial hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on February 15, 2024 in New York City. Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records last year, which prosecutors say was an effort to hide a potential sex scandal, both before and after the 2016 presidential election. Judge Juan Manuel Merchan is expected to rule whether the trial will begin as scheduled on March 25. (Photo by Steven Hirsch-Pool/Getty Images)