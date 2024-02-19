Video Ad Feedback
'Something is clearly going awry': Enten on members leaving the House
CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten explains why House members on both sides of the aisle are heading for the exits.
01:59 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
'Something is clearly going awry': Enten on members leaving the House
01:59
Hear why Cheney calls some GOP the 'Putin-wing of the Republican Party'
01:29
Texas gov. announces plans to build 80-acre base in Eagle Pass
02:17
Tapper pushes back on Tim Scott's claim Biden is 'dragging his feet' in Ukraine
03:56
Hear how much money Trump has right now and why it matters
01:18
Elie Honig untangles Trump's legal mess
09:04
'Yes Jared, we're still doing this': Tapper reacts to Kushner's comments about Saudi crown prince
03:43
How might Trump convictions impact voters?
07:20
Mayorkas speaks out for the first time after impeachment vote
01:14
Can parties change Presidential candidates?
06:50
Trump reacts after judge orders him and companies to pay $355 million
02:00
'Another devastating blow': Legal expert weighs in on verdict in Trump civil fraud case
01:44
'Make no mistake': Joe Biden says Putin is responsible for Navalny's death
02:13
Legal analyst calculates why each side benefits from Willis not returning to stand
02:04
Erin Burnett on Fani Willis testimony: She tore into Trump's team
01:33
