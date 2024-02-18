Video Ad Feedback
Tapper pushes back on Tim Scott's claim Biden is 'dragging his feet' in Ukraine
Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) believes President Joe Biden has "failed miserably" at keeping America safe, calls for "strong American leadership" and says he is dragging his feet in Ukraine. CNN's Jake Tapper pushes back.
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Tapper pushes back on Tim Scott's claim Biden is 'dragging his feet' in Ukraine
Hear how much money Trump has right now and why it matters
Elie Honig untangles Trump's legal mess
'Yes Jared, we're still doing this': Tapper reacts to Kushner's comments about Saudi crown prince
How might Trump convictions impact voters?
Mayorkas speaks out for the first time after impeachment vote
Can parties change Presidential candidates?
Trump reacts after judge orders him and companies to pay $355 million
'Another devastating blow': Legal expert weighs in on verdict in Trump civil fraud case
'Make no mistake': Joe Biden says Putin is responsible for Navalny's death
Legal analyst calculates why each side benefits from Willis not returning to stand
Erin Burnett on Fani Willis testimony: She tore into Trump's team
Hear Michael Cohen's predictions about Trump criminal case
Hear what legal expert thinks about Fani Willis' testimony
