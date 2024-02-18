Donald Trump unveils sneakers
Video Ad Feedback
Trump unveils sneaker line. See what they look like
Former President Donald Trump unveiled in Philadelphia his newly launched sneaker line, "Trump Sneakers," a day after he and his companies were ordered by a judge to pay nearly $355 million in his New York civil fraud trial.
00:41 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Donald Trump unveils sneakers
Video Ad Feedback
Trump unveils sneaker line. See what they look like
00:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEWTON, IOWA - JANUARY 06: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event on January 06, 2024 in Newton, Iowa. President Trump is campaigning across cities in Iowa in the lead up to the January 15 caucus for Iowa Republicans to select their party's nominee for the 2024 presidential race. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how much money Trump has right now and why it matters
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SMR Fani on the stand
Video Ad Feedback
Elie Honig untangles Trump's legal mess
09:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tapper Kushner bin Salman SPLIT for video
Video Ad Feedback
'Yes Jared, we're still doing this': Tapper reacts to Kushner's comments about Saudi crown prince
03:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SMR Neil Newhouse
Video Ad Feedback
How might Trump convictions impact voters?
07:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mayorkas amanpour split
Video Ad Feedback
Mayorkas speaks out for the first time after impeachment vote
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SMR Kamarck split
Video Ad Feedback
Can parties change Presidential candidates?
06:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Trump
Video Ad Feedback
Trump reacts after judge orders him and companies to pay $355 million
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 15: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a pre-trial hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on February 15, 2024 in New York City. Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records last year, which prosecutors say was an effort to hide a potential sex scandal, both before and after the 2016 presidential election. Judge Juan Manuel Merchan is expected to rule whether the trial will begin as scheduled on March 25. (Photo by Steven Hirsch-Pool/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'Another devastating blow': Legal expert weighs in on verdict in Trump civil fraud case
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
biden addresses navalny thumb vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Make no mistake': Joe Biden says Putin is responsible for Navalny's death
02:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 15: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis testifies during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on February 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Judge Scott McAfee is hearing testimony as to whether Willis and Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade should be disqualified from the case for allegedly lying about a personal relationship. (Photo by Alyssa Pointer-Pool/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Legal analyst calculates why each side benefits from Willis not returning to stand
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
erin burnett fani willis testimoney vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Erin Burnett on Fani Willis testimony: She tore into Trump's team
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
michael cohen
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Michael Cohen's predictions about Trump criminal case
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
laura coates fani wllis plit
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what legal expert thinks about Fani Willis' testimony
03:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
United States President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden, exits in J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Delaware, United States on July 26, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter breaks down indictment for Former FBI informant charged with lying about the Bidens