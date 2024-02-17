Video Ad Feedback
Hear how much money Trump has right now and why it matters
Forbes senior editor Dan Alexander weighs in after Judge Arthur Engoron delivered a ruling that fined former President Donald Trump $355 million for fraudulently inflating the values of his properties.
01:18 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Hear how much money Trump has right now and why it matters
Trump reacts after judge orders him and companies to pay $355 million
'Another devastating blow': Legal expert weighs in on verdict in Trump civil fraud case
'Make no mistake': Joe Biden says Putin is responsible for Navalny's death
Legal analyst calculates why each side benefits from Willis not returning to stand
Erin Burnett on Fani Willis testimony: She tore into Trump's team
Hear Michael Cohen's predictions about Trump criminal case
Hear what legal expert thinks about Fani Willis' testimony
Reporter breaks down indictment for Former FBI informant charged with lying about the Bidens
SE Cupp: Democrats should heed Suozzi's warning ahead of 2024
'Ridiculous to me': Fani Willis kicks off her testimony by accusing attorney of lying
Fani Willis' former friend testifies about Willis' relationship with Nathan Wade
Former federal prosecutor weighs in on Trump's 'no crime' comments
Head of US Marshals identifies an alarming trend and warns of a threat to democracy
