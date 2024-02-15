Video Ad Feedback
Head of US Marshals identifies an alarming trend and warns of a threat to democracy
US Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis sounded the alarm on a dramatic increase in the number of threats aimed at federal judges and prosecutors, telling lawmakers that the development "constitutes a substantial risk to our democracy."
