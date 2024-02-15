Video Ad Feedback
Trump expected to attend NY hush money hearing Thursday
Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend Thursday's hearing in the New York hush money criminal case, according to Steve Sadow, Trump's lead attorney for the Georgia election subversion case.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
What special counsel's team is asking court to do regarding Trump
Kevin McCarthy heard in 'rare form' thrashing GOP members
Zeleny says this is the big lesson for Democrats after New York special election
Why Trump avoided endorsing the Republican candidate to replace Santos
CNN's John King explains why NY-03 special election is critical
Hear the moment Speaker Johnson announces Mayorkas impeachment
Dumb, shameful, dangerous, un-American: Biden blasts Trump's comments on NATO
CNN commentator draws 'shocking' parallels between Trump and Putin's signals
'Trump's in trouble': John Dean reacts to Maine removing Trump from 2024 ballot
John Dean breaks down what could be a 'very dramatic outcome' from Trump filing
'This is really sick': Pelosi reacts to Trump's comments about January 6
Hear Haley's reaction to Trump's comments on NATO countries and Russia
Honig on the stakes in Trump's Supreme Court request
