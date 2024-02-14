Video Ad Feedback
Why Trump avoided endorsing the Republican candidate to replace Santos
CNN's Kristen Holmes explains why former President Donald Trump avoided endorsing Republican nominee Mazi Pilip in New York's high-stakes special election in the state's 3rd Congressional District to fill the vacant seat of former GOP Rep. George Santos.
Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Why Trump avoided endorsing the Republican candidate to replace Santos
Hear the moment Speaker Johnson announces Mayorkas impeachment
Dumb, shameful, dangerous, un-American: Biden blasts Trump's comments on NATO
CNN commentator draws 'shocking' parallels between Trump and Putin's signals
'Trump's in trouble': John Dean reacts to Maine removing Trump from 2024 ballot
John Dean breaks down what could be a 'very dramatic outcome' from Trump filing
'This is really sick': Pelosi reacts to Trump's comments about January 6
Hear Haley's reaction to Trump's comments on NATO countries and Russia
Honig on the stakes in Trump's Supreme Court request
'Santos 2.0': New York special election candidate calls out opponent
SE Cupp says Trump has pulled off an 'amazing trick'. Hear why
White House responds to what Trump said about NATO countries and Russia
Fareed: The GOP pushed for a border fix, then rejected it
Rubio defends Trump's controversial comments about NATO and Russia
