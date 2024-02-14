mike johnson mayorkas impeachment vote
Video Ad Feedback
Hear the moment Speaker Johnson announces Mayorkas impeachment
Erin Burnett Out Front
The GOP-led House has impeached Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas by a vote of 214 to 213. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
02:03 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
mike johnson mayorkas impeachment vote
Video Ad Feedback
Hear the moment Speaker Johnson announces Mayorkas impeachment
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
biden trump split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Dumb, shameful, dangerous, un-American: Biden blasts Trump's comments on NATO
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
HELSINKI, FINLAND - JULY 16: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive to waiting media during a joint press conference after their summit on July 16, 2018 in Helsinki, Finland. The two leaders met one-on-one and discussed a range of issues including the 2016 U.S Election collusion. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
CNN commentator draws 'shocking' parallels between Trump and Putin's signals
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
john dean trump maine vpx split
Video Ad Feedback
'Trump's in trouble': John Dean reacts to Maine removing Trump from 2024 ballot
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
john dean trump split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
John Dean breaks down what could be a 'very dramatic outcome' from Trump filing
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump
Video Ad Feedback
'This is really sick': Pelosi reacts to Trump's comments about January 6
02:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump nato haley split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Haley's reaction to Trump's comments on NATO countries and Russia
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media at one of his properties, 40 Wall Street, following closing arguments at his civil fraud trial on January 11, 2024 in New York City. The former president, who is currently the front runner for the Republican nomination, attended the closing arguments for the trial which will now go to the judge for the penalty phase in which New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $370 million in damages and to prohibit Trump from doing business in the state.
Video Ad Feedback
Honig on the stakes in Trump's Supreme Court request
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
souzzi pilip split vpx screengrabs
Video Ad Feedback
'Santos 2.0': New York special election candidate calls out opponent
06:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SE Cupp
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp says Trump has pulled off an 'amazing trick'. Hear why
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks at a "Get Out the Vote" Rally in Conway, South Carolina, on February 10, 2024. (Photo by Julia Nikhinson / AFP) (Photo by JULIA NIKHINSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
White House responds to what Trump said about NATO countries and Russia
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 01: Seen from an aerial view, immigrants wait next to razor wire after crossing the Rio Grande into El Paso, Texas on February 01, 2024 from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Those who get through the wire are then allowed to proceed for processing by U.S. Border Patrol agents. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed: The GOP pushed for a border fix, then rejected it
05:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Marco Rubio Donald Trump Split for video
Video Ad Feedback
Rubio defends Trump's controversial comments about NATO and Russia
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nikki Haley Donald Trump Split February 10 2024 for video
Video Ad Feedback
Nikki Haley claps back at Trump after he mocks her husband's absence
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN