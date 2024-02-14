Video Ad Feedback
Zeleny: Democrats see this 'warning sign' from New York special election
CNN chief national affairs correspondent Jeff Zeleny explains what Democrats learned from Tom Suozzi's win in the New York District 3 special election.
01:04 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
Zeleny: Democrats see this 'warning sign' from New York special election
01:04
Now playing
Why Trump avoided endorsing the Republican candidate to replace Santos
01:04
Now playing
CNN's John King explains why NY-03 special election is critical
02:28
Now playing
Hear the moment Speaker Johnson announces Mayorkas impeachment
02:03
Now playing
Dumb, shameful, dangerous, un-American: Biden blasts Trump's comments on NATO
01:47
Now playing
CNN commentator draws 'shocking' parallels between Trump and Putin's signals
02:15
Now playing
'Trump's in trouble': John Dean reacts to Maine removing Trump from 2024 ballot
01:01
Now playing
John Dean breaks down what could be a 'very dramatic outcome' from Trump filing
01:34
Now playing
'This is really sick': Pelosi reacts to Trump's comments about January 6
02:45
Now playing
Hear Haley's reaction to Trump's comments on NATO countries and Russia
02:26
Now playing
Honig on the stakes in Trump's Supreme Court request
01:07
Now playing
'Santos 2.0': New York special election candidate calls out opponent
06:30
Now playing
SE Cupp says Trump has pulled off an 'amazing trick'. Hear why
02:36
Now playing
White House responds to what Trump said about NATO countries and Russia
01:54
Now playing
Fareed: The GOP pushed for a border fix, then rejected it
05:25
Now playing