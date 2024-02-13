Video Ad Feedback
'This is really sick': Pelosi reacts to Trump's comments about January 6
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reacts to former President Donald Trump appearing to confuse her with GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley when talking about the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.
02:45 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'This is really sick': Pelosi reacts to Trump's comments about January 6
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Haley's reaction to Trump's comments on NATO countries and Russia
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Honig on the stakes in Trump's Supreme Court request
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Santos 2.0': New York special election candidate calls out opponent
06:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp says Trump has pulled off an 'amazing trick'. Hear why
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
White House responds to what Trump said about NATO countries and Russia
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed: The GOP pushed for a border fix, then rejected it
05:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Rubio defends Trump's controversial comments about NATO and Russia
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Nikki Haley claps back at Trump after he mocks her husband's absence
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tapper presses Rubio's decision to not support bipartisan border security deal
05:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Honig: Biden's claims about classified documents 'undermined by the facts'
04:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Wallace breaks down how Tucker Carlson failed to give Putin a tough interview
03:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The Supreme Court may not hear Trump's immunity claim. Legal expert explains why
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump stays away from attacking Biden's age. Reporter has theory why