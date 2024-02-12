trump nato haley split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Unthinkable': Haley reacts to Trump's comments on NATO countries and Russia
The Lead
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley joins CNN's Jake Tapper and shares her thoughts about Trump's comments encouraging Russia to attack European allies if they don't meet NATO budget contribution goals.
02:26 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
trump nato haley split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Unthinkable': Haley reacts to Trump's comments on NATO countries and Russia
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SE Cupp
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp says Trump has pulled off an 'amazing trick'. Hear why
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks at a "Get Out the Vote" Rally in Conway, South Carolina, on February 10, 2024. (Photo by Julia Nikhinson / AFP) (Photo by JULIA NIKHINSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
White House responds to what Trump said about NATO countries and Russia
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 01: Seen from an aerial view, immigrants wait next to razor wire after crossing the Rio Grande into El Paso, Texas on February 01, 2024 from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Those who get through the wire are then allowed to proceed for processing by U.S. Border Patrol agents. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed: The GOP pushed for a border fix, then rejected it
05:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Marco Rubio Donald Trump Split for video
Video Ad Feedback
Rubio defends Trump's controversial comments about NATO and Russia
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nikki Haley Donald Trump Split February 10 2024 for video
Video Ad Feedback
Nikki Haley claps back at Trump after he mocks her husband's absence
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tapper rubio sotu
Video Ad Feedback
Tapper presses Rubio's decision to not support bipartisan border security deal
05:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SMR Honig 2.10
Video Ad Feedback
Honig: Biden's claims about classified documents 'undermined by the facts'
04:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
putin tucker carlson
Video Ad Feedback
Wallace breaks down how Tucker Carlson failed to give Putin a tough interview
03:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump Supreme Court Split for Video
Video Ad Feedback
The Supreme Court may not hear Trump's immunity claim. Legal expert explains why
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 09: Republican U.S. presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association presidential forum at the Great American Outdoor Show on February 09, 2024 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Trump used the opportunity to emphasize his support of gun rights as the campaign moves to South Carolina and its February 24 GOP primary. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Trump stays away from attacking Biden's age. Reporter has theory why
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
idaho statehouse
Video Ad Feedback
Doctor: Why women are afraid to be pregnant in this red state
04:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SMR Axelrod Michelle Rumor
Video Ad Feedback
Michelle Obama is trending and you won't believe why
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Whatley kfile vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Newly unearthed audio reveals Trump-backed RNC chair candidate echoed his lies
04:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN