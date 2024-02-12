Video Ad Feedback
'Unthinkable': Haley reacts to Trump's comments on NATO countries and Russia
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley joins CNN's Jake Tapper and shares her thoughts about Trump's comments encouraging Russia to attack European allies if they don't meet NATO budget contribution goals.
02:26 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'Unthinkable': Haley reacts to Trump's comments on NATO countries and Russia
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp says Trump has pulled off an 'amazing trick'. Hear why
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
White House responds to what Trump said about NATO countries and Russia
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed: The GOP pushed for a border fix, then rejected it
05:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Rubio defends Trump's controversial comments about NATO and Russia
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Nikki Haley claps back at Trump after he mocks her husband's absence
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tapper presses Rubio's decision to not support bipartisan border security deal
05:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Honig: Biden's claims about classified documents 'undermined by the facts'
04:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Wallace breaks down how Tucker Carlson failed to give Putin a tough interview
03:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The Supreme Court may not hear Trump's immunity claim. Legal expert explains why
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump stays away from attacking Biden's age. Reporter has theory why
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Doctor: Why women are afraid to be pregnant in this red state
04:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Michelle Obama is trending and you won't believe why
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Newly unearthed audio reveals Trump-backed RNC chair candidate echoed his lies
04:10
Now playing- Source: CNN