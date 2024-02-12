Video Ad Feedback
'Santos 2.0': New York special election candidate calls out opponent
Days out now from a special election for ousted former Rep. George Santos' New York congressional seat, an expensive and fiercely contested matchup between Democrat Tom Suozzi, 61, a former House member, against little-known Mazi Pilip, a 44-year-old Ethiopian-born, Israeli American county legislator, is widely considered a toss-up.
