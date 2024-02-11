Video Ad Feedback
Tapper presses Rubio's decision to not support bipartisan border security deal
CNN's Jake Tapper presses Senator Marco Rubio's (R-FL) decision not to support the bipartisan border security deal despite it receiving support from the National Border Patrol Union.
05:28 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Tapper presses Rubio's decision to not support bipartisan border security deal
05:28
Nikki Haley claps back at Trump after he mocks her husband's absence
01:26
Hear what Trump said about NATO countries and Russia
01:07
Honig: Biden's claims about classified documents 'undermined by the facts'
04:39
Wallace breaks down how Tucker Carlson failed to give Putin a tough interview
03:34
The Supreme Court may not hear Trump's immunity claim. Legal expert explains why
01:52
Trump stays away from attacking Biden's age. Reporter has theory why
01:31
Doctor: Why women are afraid to be pregnant in this red state
04:59
Michelle Obama is trending and you won't believe why
02:09
Newly unearthed audio reveals Trump-backed RNC chair candidate echoed his lies
04:10
Watch senior voters debate over Biden, Trump's age
02:59
Comedian Geoge Lopez explains moment he couldn't stay 'silent' on Trump
01:34
'Inappropriate': Harris slams prosecutor's report about Biden
02:34
'Chuck Schumer's nightmare': Former governor announces Senate run
02:09
