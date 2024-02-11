marco rubio sotu
Tapper presses Rubio's decision to not support bipartisan border security deal
Inside Politics
CNN's Jake Tapper presses Senator Marco Rubio's (R-FL) decision not to support the bipartisan border security deal despite it receiving support from the National Border Patrol Union.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
