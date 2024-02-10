Video Ad Feedback
Michelle Obama is trending and you won't believe why
Despite persistent rumors that the Democrats will draft Michelle Obama for President, "she is not someone who likes politics," says David Axelrod. "I would be floored if she would consent to that. They feel that they gave ten years of their life to this," adding, "I have as much chance of dancing in the Bolshoi Ballet next year."
02:09 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Michelle Obama is trending and you won't believe why
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump stays away from attacking Biden's age. Reporter has theory why
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The Supreme Court may not hear Trump's immunity claim. Legal expert explains why
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Doctor: Why women are afraid to be pregnant in this red state
04:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Newly unearthed audio reveals Trump-backed RNC chair candidate echoed his lies
04:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch senior voters debate over Biden, Trump's age
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Comedian Geoge Lopez explains moment he couldn't stay 'silent' on Trump
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Inappropriate': Harris slams prosecutor's report about Biden
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Chuck Schumer's nightmare': Former governor announces Senate run
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Avlon says Stefanik's remark should disqualify her from becoming VP
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'How the hell dare he': Biden fires back at special counsel's report
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why Van Jones thinks the Supreme Court hearing was 'frustrating'
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Justice Roberts' concerns if Trump is removed from ballot
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Really problematic': Ex-federal prosecutor highlights significance of Biden special counsel report
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN