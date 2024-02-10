SMR Axelrod Michelle Rumor
Michelle Obama is trending and you won't believe why
Smerconish
Despite persistent rumors that the Democrats will draft Michelle Obama for President, "she is not someone who likes politics," says David Axelrod. "I would be floored if she would consent to that. They feel that they gave ten years of their life to this," adding, "I have as much chance of dancing in the Bolshoi Ballet next year."
02:09 - Source: CNN
