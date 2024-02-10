Video Ad Feedback
Trump mocks Haley's husband's absence while Melania is also not present
Former President Donald Trump used a campaign stop in Conway, South Carolina, to mock rival Nikki Haley's husband, Michael, for his absence on the campaign trail even though Haley is overseas serving with the US Army National Guard. CNN's Alayna Treene reports.
00:45 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
