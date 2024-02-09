Video Ad Feedback
'Inappropriate': Harris slams prosecutor's report about Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris defended President Joe Biden after special counsel Robert Hur described President Joe Biden as an elderly man "with a poor memory" in a report about Biden's handling classified documents when he was out of office.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Watch senior voters debate over Biden, Trump's age
Avlon says Stefanik's remark should disqualify her from becoming VP
'How the hell dare he': Biden fires back at special counsel's report
Why Van Jones thinks the Supreme Court hearing was 'frustrating'
Hear Justice Roberts' concerns if Trump is removed from ballot
'Really problematic': Ex-federal prosecutor highlights significance of Biden special counsel report
'Completely deranged': Dale fact-checks Trump's claim after Supreme Court arguments
Justice Jackson presses Trump attorney on whether Jan. 6 was an insurrection
Legal expert predicts how he thinks Supreme Court will rule in Trump case
'Fraught with political peril': SE Cupp on Trump's Supreme Court case
Hear which issues are deciding factors for voters in New York special election
Legal analyst: Here's how the Supreme Court will approach Trump's ballot eligibility
'Absolutely unheard of': Manchin on bipartisan border deal tanked by Senate GOP
Why Gaetz said he's never 'missed George Santos more'
