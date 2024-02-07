Video Ad Feedback
See Johnson's reaction to back-to-back failed votes
Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) reacts to the GOP-led House failing to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as well as being unable to pass a standalone bill containing billions of dollars in aid for Israel.
Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Abby Phillip challenges GOP lawmaker on border crisis
01:41
Abby Phillip breaks down Tucker Carlson's lies about news coverage of Russia
01:47
Ex-RNC official predicts who Trump may want to replace Ronna McDaniel
01:50
Why ex-Trump White House lawyer describes Trump ruling as 'epic'
02:24
See moment House Speaker reads failed vote in Mayorkas impeachment
01:53
'Show some spine': Biden calls out Trump and GOP on border bill
01:14
South Carolina voter says God 'assigned' Trump to be president
05:01
Trump says he wants to debate Biden 'now.' See Biden's reaction
02:12
'Huge win for Jack Smith': See ex-prosecutor's reaction to Trump ruling
01:07
CNN reporter shares what's next for Trump after presidential immunity ruling
02:27
On border bill, GOP lawmaker says colleagues 'don't know what they're talking about'
02:44
'Absurd': Republican fires back at Elon Musk's claim about border bill
01:01
The RNC chief's future is uncertain as Trump publicly doubts her future
03:48
