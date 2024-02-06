Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter shares what's next for Trump after presidential immunity ruling
Donald Trump is not immune from prosecution for alleged crimes he committed during his presidency to reverse the 2020 election results, a federal appeals court said. CNN's Chief Legal Affairs Correspondent Paula Reid details what next steps may look like.
CNN reporter shares what's next for Trump after presidential immunity ruling
02:27
The RNC chief's future is uncertain as Trump publicly doubts her future
03:48
See Russian media's coverage of Tucker Carlson's visit
02:30
'This is a lot': Tapper and Haberman discuss Trump's legal woes
01:35
'I am calling the shots': House speaker says Trump is not telling House GOP what to do
01:39
Why Haley says Trump is 'absolutely' playing politics at the border
04:21
Fareed: In responding to Iran, the US should take 'The Godfather's' advice
05:31
Sullivan on US strikes on Iranian-linked targets: 'There will be more steps to come'
01:56
Ex-Trump official admits his prediction about Biden economy was wrong
02:03
Nikki Haley skewered by former GOP ally from South Carolina
01:48
'Mazi's right here': Why Santos partially agrees with candidate running to fill his seat
02:54
George Conway describes moment Trump went 'bananas' at deposition
02:01
Trump's federal election trial was postponed indefinitely. Legal analyst explains
02:51
'Salacious': Fani Willis responds to allegations
02:05
